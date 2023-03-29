InternationalNational

Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Mr. Nikolai Patrushev calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By OdAdmin

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

They discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as international issues of mutual interest.

 

 

