Secretary of Legislative Department Reviews Digitization Progress and Cleanliness Initiatives

By Odisha Diary bureau

On 5th October, 2024, Dr Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Legislative Department visited the premises of the Department including Record Room, various Sections and digitization unit.  After this, a review meeting was convened on 7/10/2024 under the Chairmanship of Secretary, LD wherein instructions were issued to keep the Sections as well common area clean and thrive to meet the target of digitization of 1 Cr. Pages.

Thereafter, Shri R.K. Pattanayak, Joint Secretary (Admn-II)/Nodal Officer visited various Sections of this Department and monitored the progress of digitization, weeding out etc. and reviewed all matters related to Special Campaign 4.0.

