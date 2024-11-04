Secretary of Labour, Skill Development & Employment Department, Government of Gujarat Visits World Skill Center

Bhubaneswar : During his 2-Day visit to Odisha, Dr. Vinod R. Rao, IAS, Secretary of the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department of the Government of Gujarat, visited the World Skill Center on Monday. He explored various state-of-the-art laboratories and engaged with students about the advanced skill courses offered at this premier skilling institution of Bhubaneswar.

Dr. Vinod R. Rao was pleased with the advanced, ultramodern facilities available for youth skill development in the rapidly evolving field of engineering. He commended the Odisha government for fueling the aspirations of its youth.

“The World Skill Center is making a significant contribution to the development of Odisha by providing a platform for talented young individuals to enhance their skills and meet industry demands. This initiative demonstrates the government’s dedication to empowering the ‘Skilled In Odisha’ youth and unlocking their full potential. Ultimately, it aims to strengthen the skill ecosystem in Odisha and elevate the capabilities of its workforce according to global standards,” says Dr Rao.

Dr Vinod R Rao was impressed by the successful placements and global opportunities that are being offered at WSC. After engaging with students enrolled in various courses at the World Skill Center, he expressed his admiration for the initiatives aimed at equipping the state’s youth to meet the demands of the industry effectively.

Additional Secretary of Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha & COO WSC Shri Pinaki Patnaik, Principal WSC Shri T Thambyrajah and Deputy Principal WSC, Smt Jeetamitra Satapathy accompanied him during the visit.

World Skill Center, with its distinctive vision and programs, has emerged as a remarkable initiative of Odisha Skill Development Authority under the Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha. This premier skill destination operates on a finishing school model. WSC offers 1-year advanced training courses in 7 cutting-edge disciplines under its ‘School of Engineering’ & ‘School of Services.’ It prepares Odisha youth with necessary skills & training to excel at both national & international levels across various industry and service sectors.