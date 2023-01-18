Secretary, MeitY Alkesh Kumar Sharma launches Technology for Biosensing system for the detection of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals in aquatic ecosystems

The Secretary, MeitY, Alkesh Kumar Sharma has launched the Technology for Biosensing system for the detection of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals in aquatic ecosystems (MEAN) developed under MeitY supported projects, here yesterday.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata in collaboration with ICAR-CIFRI, Baraackpore under the ‘National programme on Electronics and ICT applications in Agriculture and Environment (AgriEnIcs)’ has developed a biosensing system for detection of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDC) in aquatic ecosystems, for qualitative and quantative analysis of EDC content in water bodies.

The Biosensing based EDC detection system (MEAN), was also transferred to the selected industry Arogyam Medisoft Solution Private Limited for further commercialization of the same technology for deployment at different locations of North-East. The transfer of technology (ToT) was done at MeitY, New Delhi in which a ToT agreement has been signed between Senior Director & Centre Head, C-DAC, Kolkata and Shri Rajiv Mondal, CEO, Arogyam Medisoft Solution Private Limited, in the presence of Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Smt Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, MeitY, Shri Naveen Kumar Vidyarthi, Director (IT), MoEFCC, Dr. Basanta Kumar Das, Director, ICAR-CIFRI, Shri Debasis Mazumdar, Senior Director & Centre Head, C-DAC, Kolkata, Shri Om Krishan Singh, Scientist ‘D’, MeitY, other industry partners, project team members and other respected dignitaries representing various users and ministry.