Secretary, MeitY Alkesh Kumar Sharma launches Technology for Air Quality Monitoring System (AI-AQMS v1.0)

The Secretary, MeitY, Alkesh Kumar Sharma has launched the Technology for Air Quality Monitoring System (AI-AQMS v1.0) developed under MeitY supported projects, here yesterday.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata in collaboration with TeXMIN, ISM, Dhanbad under the ‘National programme on Electronics and ICT applications in Agriculture and Environment (AgriEnIcs)’ has developed a outdoor air quality monitoring station to monitor environmental pollutants which includes parameters like PM 1.0, PM 2.5, PM 10.0, SO 2 , NO 2 , CO, O 2 , ambient temperature, relative humidity etc., for continuous air quality analysis of the environment.

The Air Quality Monitoring System (AI-AQMS v1.0), was also transferred to the selected industry J.M. EnviroLab Private Limited for further commercialization of the same technology for deployment at different mine and cement industries. The transfer of technology (ToT) was done at MeitY, New Delhi in which a ToT agreement has been signed between Senior Director & Centre Head, C-DAC, Kolkata and Dr. Deepa Taneja, CEO, J.M.EnviroLab Private Limited, in the presence of Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Smt Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, MeitY, Shri Naveen Kumar Vidyarthi, Director (IT), MoEFCC, Dr. Basanta Kumar Das, Director, ICAR-CIFRI, Shri Debasis Mazumdar, Senior Director & Centre Head, C-DAC, Kolkata, Shri Om Krishan Singh, Scientist ‘D’, MeitY, other industry partners, project team members and other respected dignitaries representing various users and ministry.