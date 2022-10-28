Secretary I&B reviewed the progress under Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachhata at Central Bureau of Communication Sochana Bhavan, Delhi

New Delhi : The progress under Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachhata at Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Headquarters was reviewed by Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary (I&B) at Soochan Bhawan on 27th Oct 2022. Shri Jayant Sinha, AS&FA, and Shri R.K. Jena, Senior Economic Advisor M/o I&B Shri Satish Nambudiripad, ADG (Admn) and Smt Ranjana Dev Sarma, ADG (Acctts), and other officials of CBC were present.

Shri Chandra took a round in the different floors of the office including the Record Rooms of Accounts Section that has been earmarked for weeding out the old paid bills during the special campaign, which are lying for more than ten years. The officials explained to the Secretary (I&B) the progress made in destroying the old records and vacating the space. Records prior to 2017-18 were listed and earmarked for shredding and more than 50% of the work has already been accomplished. The rooms assigned for keeping the sorted bills and bill shredding were also shown to the team. Secretary (I&B) expressed satisfaction over the amount of work done and space being cleared. It is expected that space to the tune of 2500 Sqr feet would be freed once the bills, IT waste and old specimen copies of newspaper are cleared as part of the special campaign.

The Secretary (I&B) also visited the accounts sections where the billing processes were explained to him. He lauded the efforts put in by the team of CBC officers and said that the remaining work needed to be completed at the earliest.