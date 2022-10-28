Secretary I&B reviewed the progress under Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachhata at Akashwani Bhawan New Delhi

New Delhi : The progress under Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachhata at Akashwani Bhawan Complex at Parliament Street Delhi was reviewed by Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary (I&B) on 27th Oct 2022. Shri Mayank Aggarwal, CEO Prasar Bharati , Sh Jayant Sinha, AS&FA and Shri R.K. Jena, Senior Economic Advisor from M/o I&B, and other senior officers of AIR were present. During review Shri Chandra took a round in different floors at Akashwani Bhawan and the spots where old obsolete scrap and e-waste were under the process of disposal. The Secretary also visited the inner part of Akashwani Bhawan where lot of debris, construction malwa, and discarded building items have been piled up due to the ongoing renovation work of building. Secretary (I&B) desired that this area should be fully renovated and converted into Food Court in a similar way done at Dak Bhawan premises.

Shri Jitendra Arora, DDG (A) made a pictorial representation for the outstanding achievements of AIR under SCPDM 2.0. and highlighted the achievement of AIR Stations with respect to the targets assigned viz. auctioning of scrap and e-Waste, condemnation of old vehicles, weeding out of physical files, etc. Some of the notable achievements of AIR Stations are mentioned below:

About 30000 kg of old furniture, metal scraps, e-waste, old / obsolete AM Transmitter and Studio Equipment etc has been identified and auctioned and disposal is in progress.

More than 2.5 Crore of revenue generated by way of auctioning of e-waste and old furniture and scraps.

revenue generated by way of auctioning of e-waste and old furniture and scraps. Around 10000 square feet of indoor space is likely to be freed during the campaign.

Identification of 100 odd old vehicles stationed in different campuses has been done and condemnation and auction process is in progress.

More than 50000 physical files have been reviewed and action for weeding out is in progress.

Plantation of trees in the AIR campuses is in progress

Cutting of wild growth in Aerial Fields of Transmitting Sites is in progress

Action taken for speedy disposal of Public Grievances on CPGRAM Portal

Swachhata Diwas : One day of a week has been identified for special weekly cleanliness

Practice of Inter-office cleanliness Inspection at regular interval being adopted

Energy Audit of Stations/ Offices is underway..

Secretary, I&B appreciated the progress made so far and the notable achievement by AIR under Special Campaign 2.0 and said that the remaining work needed to be completed at the earliest.



