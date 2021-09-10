Secretary Food and Public distribution meets with State officials today to ensure relief to consumers on prices of edible oil

New Delhi : In a move to check the unfair practices and to bring transparency in the availability of edible oils,Secretary Food and Public Distribution today met with state officials. The move is expected to bring relief to consumers on prices of edible oil front as the new stock disclosure norms and better monitoring would deter unfair practices and hoarding etc.

In this regard, Centre has asked States to take disclosures of stock of edible oilseeds and oils with the millers and stockist to check the unfair practices of any kind and to bring transparency in the availability of edible oils.

In an interaction with the media, the Secretary said that the production of oilseeds is expected to increase in coming Rabi season. This is also expected to bring down the prices of edible oils.

Stockists, Millers are now expected to disclose the stock of edible oilseeds and oils and submit the data on a portal for transparency and better monitoring.

Stockists and Millers would also need to display the prices of edible oil at the premises.