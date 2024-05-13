Secretary Ex-servicemen Welfare visits border areas of the state of Sikkim to take stock of the various veterans’ welfare schemes

As part of the outreach programme ‘Samadhan Campaign’ of Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Dr Niten Chandra visited the border areas in the northeast state of Sikkim and took stock of the various welfare schemes for the veterans on Monday,13 May 2024. In a major move to further bolster the financial security of the veterans, the Secretary ESW directed the Rajya Sainik Board & Zila Sainik Boards to set up Common Service Centres and PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the region that will be run by Ex-servicemen.

Dr Niten Chandra called on Chief Secretary of Sikkim, Shri V.B Pathak in Gangtok and discussed on the roadmap to strengthen the welfare measures for the ex-servicemen. It was discussed during the meeting that with the assistance of state horticulture department, cooperative groups of ex-servicemen will be promoted to cultivate, in the region, avocados, oranges, kiwis, & passion fruits.

The Secretary ESW visited 17 Mtn Div of the Indian Army where he was received by GoC Maj Gen Amit Kabthiyal. He visited various defence establishments there including ECHS Polyclinic, Sparsh Suvidha Kendra and Veterans Suvidha Kendra, and took stock of the facilities available for the beneficiaries. He interacted with veterans and enquired about issues related to SPARSH pension, health-care, and their resettlement, among others.

During the Suvidha Campaign, DG Resettlement Maj Gen SBK Singh elaborated on the various programmes available to enhance skills and competencies of Defence Veterans and entrepreneurship model for their resettlement.

A large number of veterans across the region attended the Samadhan Campaign where assistance with respect to a mumber of issues related to Ex-servicemen were addressed.