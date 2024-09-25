Secretary Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi Joins ‘Swachhata Hi Seva-2024’ Cleanliness Drive at Krishi Bhawan

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is participating vigorously in the Swachhata Hi Seva, 2024 campaign being observed from 17th September to 2nd October with the Theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’ along with all its subordinate/attached/autonomous bodies/Public Sector Undertaking/field offices spread all over the country.

Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi walked around the Krishi Bhawan and gave instructions along the way. He then took his team outside the Krishi Bhawan campus and cleared the litter of pavements, etc. Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi also interacted with the street vendors and advised them to have dust bins to throw the waste being generated by them.

Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi along with his team participated enthusiastically in the drive.

Under “swachhata ki Bhagidari” theme, a ‘Human Chain’ was formed today at Gate No. 2 of Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. A walkathon was also organised by the Department around premises of Krishi Bhawan. This was followed by a cleanliness drive outside the boundary walls of Krishi Bhawan.