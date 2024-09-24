Secretary Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi reviews institute research and development in drone application for fisheries management in ICAR-CIFRI, Kolkata today

Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi visited ICAR- Central lnland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Kolkata today for reviewing the institute research and development in drone application for fisheries management. Scientists, State fisheries official, Fishermen and fisherwomen attended the event. During presentation senior officers from fisheries department from states, ministry of civil aviation, NAFED, NCDC, NERMARC, SFAC, retailers, start-ups, fisheries subordinate offices, State Government officials, FFPOs, cooperatives etc. are invited to join through virtual conference.

During the drone demonstration, Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi actively interacted with the fish farmers and fishers, listening to their experiences, success stories and the challenges they face in their daily operations. This interaction provided valuable insights into how modern technology, like drones, can address their needs, improve efficiency, and enhance productivity in the fisheries sector, while also offering a platform for them to voice their aspirations and concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that pilot project undertaken by ICAR-CIFRI will open new horizon in fisheries section by providing an effective and promising alternative for transporting fresh fish with less time and minimum human involvement while minimizing stress to the fish. The research and development on fish transportation using drone technology with private partnership would also enable consumers and farmers to have better hygienic fresh fish in the supply chain system, he added.

Dr. Likhi said that Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samridhi Sah Yojana (PM-MKSSY) with an outlay of Rs 6000 crore was approved in February 2024 which aims to support formalization of the unorganized fisheries sector by creating a National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) for providing work-based identifies, fish farmers, fish vendors including the fisheries sector microenterprises and small enterprises by 2025. PM-MKSSY, through NFDP, will also facilitate access and incentivize uptake of institutional credit, purchase of aquaculture insurance, strengthen co-operatives to become FFPOs, adoption of traceability, performance grant for adoption of practices that will bring in value-chain efficiencies and safety and quality assurance and job creation, the Secretary added.

The Secretary urged the ICAR-CIFRI and other stakeholders to take step for making these drone based applications reach to the fish farmers and ensure that all can have access to it. He also asked the Fisheries Department to document all these valuable demonstrations and send to the the Ministry so that they can be utilized for creating awareness among the fish farmers across the country.

In the review meeting, Director, ICAR-CIFRI Dr. B. K. Das elaborately presented the institute achievements and progress made in drone-based technologies. Presentation on application of Drone Technology in fisheries was also made by a start-up.

Different drone-based technologies viz. sprayer drone, feed broadcast drone and cargo delivery drone were demonstrated by ICAR-CIFRI and star-up companies among more than 100 fishermen and fisherwomen. The pilot project undertaken by ICAR-CIFRI will open new horizon in fisheries section by providing an effective and promising alternative for transporting fresh fish with less time and minimum human involvement while minimizing stress to the fish. The research and development on fish transportation using drone technology with private partnership would also enable consumers and farmers to have better hygienic fresh fish in the supply chain system.

In Indian fisheries sector, the monitoring and management of aquatic resources faces numerous challenges that hinder effective and sustainable planning for the conservation of aquatic resources. Though the farming system is reforming every day to keep pace with the ever-increasing evolution of modern technologies, the systematic fish transportation for economical utilization of the landed fish lacks the proper scientific methodology, time efficiency and cost-effective means since it is an essential prerequisite for the appropriate development of our fishing and fish processing industries. The long time required for transportation over long distances from remote catch areas and the lack of handling and preservation can cause irreparable damage to the fish and even death, which incurs low market prices and huge losses to farmers.

In recent times, modern technology such as drone has tremendous potential to deliver vital goods to remote locations, overcoming access barriers and enabling faster delivery. To explore the potential of drone technology in the fishery sector, the Department of Fisheries, Govt. of India assigned a pilot project on “Developing drone technology for live fish transport” to ICAR-CIFRI. The project will be carried out by ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Kolkata aiming to design and develop a 100 kg payload drone carrying live fish up to 10 km.