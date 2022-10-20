Secretary, Department of Water Resources Reviews Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Secretary, Department of Water Resources, RD, and GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Shri Pankaj Kumar today chaired a Secretary level meeting to review the achievements and progress of the ongoing Special Campaign 2.0, launched on Gandhi Jayanti, 2nd October which will go on till 31st Oct. Under the campaign, the departments and ministries are focusing on Swachhata and Reducing Pendency in Government. The Special Campaign 2.0 reinforces the importance of timely disposal of references and a clean work space. Shri Subodh Yadav, Joint Secretary, DoWR RD & GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti along with all the Nodal Officers of Special Campaign 2.0 was also present in the meeting. During the meeting the progress report of all the departments and ministries were discussed to bring into attention the highlights till now.

The Special Campaign 2.0 is being carried out in two phases- Preparatory phase: 14.09.2022-30.09.2022 & Implementation phase: 02.10.2022-31.10.2022. The focus areas under Campaign 2.0 involves MP’s references, References from state Governments, Inter-Ministerial References, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO References, Public Grievances and Appeals thereof, Record Management and review of the existing rules and procedures to reduce compliance burden and promote ease of living to the citizens.

The key points discussed during the meeting were the targets & achievements for review of files of various organizations and sections, Status of Parliament Assurances and Specific Replies, Status of Social Media Activities Phase (Week 2) by DoWR, RD & GR. A detailed discussion on the targets and achievements by various Ministries and departments were undertaken and the departments were further motivated to achieve the targets on mission mode.

The details of the target achieved: