Secretary (Coal) introduces ‘Mining with Conscience’ as new theme for sustainable coal sector

Sambalpur : Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal, on Monday introduced the concept of “mining with conscience” while emphasising the need for responsible mining practices that align with India’s ambitious growth targets and its energy needs.

Shri Dutt, who was on a two-day tour of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), addressed a gathering of senior officers and employees at a special event organised here as part of Coal India’s Golden Jubilee Year celebrations.

Among those present at the function were Shri PM Prasad, Chairman of Coal India, Shri Uday A. Kaole, CMD of MCL, Shri S. K. Kassi, Joint Secretary (Coal), MCL’s senior management, former directors, and representatives from trade unions.

During his address, the Secretary praised Team MCL for its continuous growth in production, stating, “MCL is the bedrock of performance within Coal India,” and commended its contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shri Dutt also urged that the concept of “mining with conscience” should become the new guiding theme for the coal sector, focusing on sustainable development while addressing both environmental and social concerns. The initiative aims to ensure that India’s progress in energy production does not come at the cost of its natural resources or local communities.

Earlier in the event, Shri Uday A. Kaole welcomed the dignitaries and reaffirmed MCL’s commitment to continuous performance excellence.

Shri PM Prasad, Chairman of Coal India, also lauded Team MCL for their outstanding performance over the years. He emphasised the importance of sustainability initiatives and diversification as essential strategies to prepare for the evolving business landscape.

During his visit, Shri Dutt chaired a review meeting of MCL in Sambalpur and toured key mining operations, including the Lakhanpur Area and Ib Valley Washery in Jharsuguda district, Odisha.