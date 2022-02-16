Second Advance Estimates of Production of Major Crops for 2021-22 Released

New Delhi : The Second Advance Estimates of production of major crops for the year 2021-22 have been released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Record food grains production of 316.06 million tonnes is estimated. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narender Singh Tomar said that the new record of foodgrains production in the country is the result of hardwork of farmers, efficient research of scientists and farmer friendly policies of the Government.

As per 2nd Advance Estimates, the estimated production of major crops during 2021-22 is as under:

Foodgrains –316.06 million tonnes. (record) Rice –127.93 million tonnes. (record) Wheat –111.32 million tonnes. (record) Nutri / Coarse Cereals –49.86 million tonnes. Maize –32.42 million tonnes. (record) Pulses –26.96 million tonnes.(record) Tur –4.00 million tonnes. Gram – 13.12 million tonnes.(record)

Oilseeds –37.15 million tonnes. Groundnut – 9.86 million tonnes. Soyabean –13.12 million tonnes. Rapeseed and Mustard –11.46 million tonnes.(record)

Sugarcane – 414.04 million tonnes.(record)

Cotton –34.06 million bales (each of 170 kg).

–34.06 million bales (each of 170 kg). Jute & Mesta –9.57 million bales (each of 180 kg).

As per 2ndAdvance Estimates for 2021-22, total Foodgrains production in the country is estimated at record 316.06 million tonnes which is higher by 5.32 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain during 2020-21. Further, the production during 2021-22 is higher by 25.35 million tonnes than the previous five years’ (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of foodgrains.

Total production of Rice during 2021-22is estimated at record 127.93 million tonnes. It is higher by 11.49 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 116.44 million tonnes.

Production of Wheat during 2021-22is estimated at record 111.32 million tonnes. It is higher by 7.44 million tonnes than the average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes.

Production of Nutri / Coarse Cereals estimated at 49.86 million tonnes, which is higher by 3.28 million tonnes than the average production.

Total Pulses production during 2021-22is estimated at 26.96 million tonnes which is higher by 3.14 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 23.82 million tonnes.

Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2021-22is estimated at record37.15 million tonnes which is higherby 1.20 million tonnes than the production of 35.95 million tonnes during 2020-21. Further, the production of oilseeds during 2021-22 is higher by 4.46 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2021-22is estimated at 414.04 million tonnes which is higher by 40.59million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 373.46 million tonnes.

Production of Cottonis estimated at 34.06 million bales (each of 170 kg) is higherby 1.12 million bales than the average cotton production of 32.95 million bales. Production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 9.57 million bales (each of 180 kg).

Second Advance Estimates of Production of Major Crops for 2021-22