SECL’s Major Green Initiative: Over 1.46 Lakh Saplings Planted Under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”

In alignment with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Chhattisgarh-based Coal India subsidiary, has planted a staggering 1,46,675 saplings across its operational areas in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. This initiative was part of a nationwide plantation drive, launched in July 2024 by Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, encompassing all coal PSUs across the country.

SECL conducted the plantation drive in 8 districts of Chhattisgarh and 3 districts in Madhya Pradesh, covering more than 56 hectares. Additionally, the company distributed 25,000 saplings to communities residing near its mining areas, further encouraging environmental stewardship.

The plantation efforts under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” were further strengthened as part of the 2024 “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, an essential cleanliness initiative. As part of this drive, SECL planted an additional 4,200 saplings, reinforcing its commitment to both environmental conservation and public cleanliness.

SECL’s Kusmunda mine, the world’s fourth-largest coal mine, set a unique milestone by planting 501 saplings in a single day to commemorate the achievement of 501 lakh tons (50 million tons) of coal production during FY 2023-24. This underscores SECL’s dual focus on meeting the nation’s energy needs while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

Looking forward, SECL is set to invest Rs. 169 crores over the next five years on extensive plantation drives in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. In partnership with the Rajya Van Vikas Nigam, the company aims to plant over 26 lakh saplings in Chhattisgarh and 12 lakh in Madhya Pradesh between 2023-24 and 2027-28. The initiative also includes a four-year maintenance period for each year of plantation to ensure proper growth and survival of saplings.

To further accelerate afforestation efforts, SECL has introduced the innovative Japanese Miyawaki technique, which promotes rapid green cover development. A pilot project has already been launched using this method over 2 hectares in the Gevra Area. Since its inception, SECL has planted over 3 crore saplings across its operational coal belts, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.