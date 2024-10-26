SECL’s CSR Initiative “SECL Ki Dhadkan” Successfully Completes Life-Saving Heart Surgeries for 20 Children

Coal India subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of heart surgeries for 20 children suffering from congenital heart disease (CHD). This effort is part of “SECL Ki Dhadkan,” a vital initiative aimed at providing affordable, life-saving cardiac care to economically disadvantaged families in SECL’s operational coalfield areas across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

SECL Ki Dhadkan, an extension of Coal India’s overarching CSR initiative ‘Nanha Sa Dil’, focuses on ensuring that children from SECL’s project-affected regions can access the necessary medical interventions for CHD. The project supports early diagnosis, screening, and treatment of CHD in communities that often lack resources for specialized healthcare.

The initiative primarily benefits children from SECL’s operational areas, which include the districts of Raigarh, Korba, Bilaspur, Korea, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Surajpur, Balrampur, and Sarguja in Chhattisgarh, and Anuppur, Shahdol, and Umaria in Madhya Pradesh.

As part of this initiative, SECL has collaborated with the Shri Satya Sai Health & Education Trust in Raipur, with all surgeries performed at the Shri Satya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Raipur.

The initiative is particularly beneficial for families in tribal and rural areas who face severe economic constraints, removing financial barriers to critical treatment.

A special program, ‘Gift of Life’, was held to celebrate the successful discharge of the young patients at the hospital on October 25, 2024. During the event, the children received tokens of encouragement for a healthy and bright future, marking SECL’s commitment to the well-being of its communities.

With this initiative, SECL demonstrates its commitment to uplifting marginalized communities by offering life-saving interventions that ensure equal access to essential healthcare. ‘SECL Ki Dhadkan’ stands as a testament to SECL’s mission to foster sustainable development and address healthcare inequities in its operational regions.