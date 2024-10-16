SECL Becomes First Coal Company to Open Four AMRIT Pharmacies

In a significant step towards providing affordable and accessible healthcare, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary of Coal India, inaugurated the country’s 216th AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) Pharmacy. Located at the Health Centre in SECL’s Indira Vihar Colony, Bilaspur, this new facility makes SECL the first coal company to operate four AMRIT pharmacies.

The AMRIT pharmacies, part of a flagship initiative launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2015, provide a wide range of generic and life-saving branded drugs, implants, and surgical consumables at highly subsidized rates. SECL’s initiative will benefit both inpatients and outpatients, including SECL employees, the general public, and especially people from tribal and rural areas within the coal belt. The expansion of these pharmacies will ensure easier access to affordable medicines for communities in some of the most underserved regions.

CMD, SECL, Dr. Prem Sagar Mishra highlighted the company’s commitment to inclusive growth, stating: “With the inauguration of our fourth AMRIT pharmacy, we are proud to enhance healthcare access not only for our employees but also for the larger community, particularly in tribal and rural areas of the coal belt. This initiative also aligns with promoting inclusivity which is one of the key focus areas of this year’s Special Campaign 4.0.”

The Pharmacy has been built by cleaning and utilizing vacant space beside the health Centre emerging as an example of best practices under Special Campaign 4.0.

This pharmacy, along three others located in Central Hospitals in the operational areas of Gevra in Korba district, (CG), Sohagpur in Shahdol district (MP), and Chirimiri in Manendragarh-Chirimiri-Bharatpur district (CG), ensures that a wide array of medications for common and critical conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases are available under one roof.

By offering medicines directly to its employees through these pharmacies, SECL is also contributing to the judicious use of medical resources, helping reduce medical reimbursement costs while ensuring patients receive quality treatment.