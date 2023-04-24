SECI records over 59% jump in RE power trading volume during FY 2022-23

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) has traded over 35 BU (Billion Units), a jump of over 59% in its Renewable Energy power trading volume during FY 2022-23 over the previous year. Likewise, the revenue from power trading has crossed Rs. 10,000 Crore mark for the first time since its inception.



Speaking on the achievement, Ms. Suman Sharma, MD said, “India is witnessing an energy transition towards sustainable sources at an unprecedented pace and SECI is striving hard to have the maximum contribution in nation’s journey towards 500 GW of non-fossil fuel by 2030, as announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister. Entire team of employees and management of SECI is tirelessly working towards this goal.”



Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is a Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) incorporated in the year 2011. It is the primary implementing agency of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India for Renewable Energy schemes/projects towards fulfillment of India’s international commitments.



Till date, SECI has awarded Renewable Energy (RE) project capacities of over 56 GW. SECI is also active in setting up of projects through its own investments as well as for other public sector entities as Project Management Consultant (PMC). SECI enjoys highest credit rating of AAA by ICRA.



