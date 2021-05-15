SECI Organizes Online Yoga Workshop for Employees

New Delhi: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Solar Energy Corporation of India , a Central Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has arranged a Yoga workshop for all its employees. The benefits of yoga is known to increase immunity and improve overall well-being. Special online yoga sessions have been arranged with a view to engage the employees in a group activity while providing for their health, stress management and fitness .

Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) is a CPSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), set up on 20th September, 2011 to facilitate the implementation of JNNSM and achievement of targets set therein. It is the only CPSU dedicated to the solar energy sector