Puri: Sec 144 to be imposed during Bahara Chandan Yatra & construction of chariots for RathYatra 2021. 50-70 servitors who test negative for Covid19 allowed to participate in the festival. Puri Collector Samarth Verma says after Chhattisa Nijog meeting. Sevayats engaged in chariot construction to be kept in isolation. Limited media personnel will be allowed during Chandan Yatra of the Trinity. Live telecast of the festival to be provided to TV channels to facilitate darshan for devotees: Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

