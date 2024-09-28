Scrub Typhus Reaches Cuttack, Man Dies in Niali

The deadly scrub typhus has reached Cuttack, claiming the life of Prabhakar Das, a 60-year-old saint from Mahima Ashram in Anlo village, Niali block. Prabhakar, who frequently visited forests in Nayagarh, was reportedly bitten by a mite and later hospitalized at SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar. After his condition worsened, he returned to his ashram, where he passed away. Local residents, now fearful, have had their blood samples collected for testing. Niali Medical Superintendent S Naveen confirmed the cause of death as scrub typhus and stated that 150 villagers’ samples have been sent for analysis. Further action will follow based on the results.