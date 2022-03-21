Scribe Ajaya Jena passed away

Report by Kanhu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: A working journalist Ajaya Kumar Jena here was passed away while he was moving to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack for treatment on Sunday wee hours. He was 67. Late Jena had suffered a minor road accident on Thursday and admitted in DHH here but returned residence after short-lived treatment. He went ill suffering chest pain on Saturday night, immediately admitted in hospital but his condition turned critical then being shifted to Cuttack for treatment but he passed away on the way. Jena’s body was brought to his village Baragola under Raghunathpur block, where a score of scribes across district, politicians, lawyers and eminent personalities were visited Jena’s residence and paid floral tribute, later his mortal remains were consigned to flame in village crematorium. A palm of gloom was descended in Jagatsinghpur headquarters after Jena’s death news reached, during his three decades journalism occupation he had been possessing an unblemished professional carrier and associated with many journalist associations, social organizations in district.

