Screening of the film “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar” on his 129th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Films Division is paying tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the great social reformer-scholar and the prime architect of the Indian Constitution on his 129th birth anniversary on 14th April, 2021 by screening a biographical documentary on his life and works. Directed by Dr Jabbar Patel, Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar (74 min./1991) will be streamed on 14th April, 2021 on Films Division Website and YouTube channel for 24 hours.

The biopic on Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar is an elaborate and analytical film on the great jurist-economist and social reformer, especially on his relentless campaign against oppression of the downtrodden and the pivotal role Dr Ambedkar played in drafting and framing the Constitution of India.

The live streaming shall be available on https://filmsdivision.org/ Documentary of the Week section and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision till midnight on 14th April, 2021.