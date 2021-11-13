Screening of animation and documentary films to mark Children’s Day – 2021

New Delhi: Children’s Day is celebrated on 14th November of every year. To mark the occasion, Films Division has joined hands with Children’s Film Society, India (CFSI) by organizing an online screening of a special package of films on 14th November, 2021 on its website and YouTube Channel.

The films being showcased are School Bell (04 min. /2020) – a PSA short film on eradication of child labour, Banyan Deer (9.18 min. / 1959) –a film based on a Buddhist Jataka story, That Touch of Gold (2.22 min./1966) –an animated film which is an adaptation of famous story of King Midas known all over the world for years, Swimmy (5.44 min. / 1973) –a film is based on Mr. Leo Lionni’s book “Swimmy” with the theme of unity, An Evergreen Story (9.21 min./1976) – based on a Panchtantra tale, this film shows how a cry of a child can make a noble soul, still nobler, The Lion and the Rabbit (8.37 min. / 1974) – an animation film which highlights the moral “you don’t have to be big and strong to be successful, you just have to be clever”, Friendship (8.41 min./ 1990) – a short animation based on one of the story of Panchtantra, Ek Anek aur Ekta (7.06 Min/1977) – the iconic animation film weaving a story around the proverb “united we stand, divided we fall” followed by six acclaimed children’s films from CFSI, Taru (19 Mins / 1990), Katputli (14 Mins / 2008), Karuna Ki Vijay (12 Mins / 1985), Karamati Coat (90 min. / 1996), Pappu Ki Pagdandi (90 min. / 2014) and Gauru -The Journey of Courage (124 min. / 2016).

The package of children films will be streamed on www.filmsdivision.org/Documentary of the Week and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision on 14th November, 2021 for 24 hours.