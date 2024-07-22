Schools to Introduce Comprehensive Cultural Study Programs

The National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS), 2022 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE), 2023 includes Curricular Goals and competencies across the stage which emphasise upon cultural aspects. Different aspects of Culture have been integrated in all the new textbooks brought out for Grades 1,2,3 and 6 and other learning-teaching materials e.g., Jaadui Pitara developed by the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT). The Capacity Building programmes is conducted for teachers and teacher educators on NCFs integrate cultural education and local cultural contexts. Apart from inclusion and integration of cultural aspects in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NCF-FS and NCF-SE, this Ministry has been organizing Kala Utsav since, 2015 which is a national level platform to showcase best students’ talent in different art forms and cultural practices where they perform before a galaxy of Jury members. These secondary stage students come from all parts of the country. The students from remote parts also get an opportunity to showcase their talent. Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Bhasha Sangam many cultural events take place where sensitization about culture undertakes.