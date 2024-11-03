Schoolchildren Tie Integrity Band on CM Mohan Majhi to celebrate the Vigilance Awareness Week

Bhubaneswar: In the state-wide campaign organized by Odisha Vigilance in honor of Vigilance Awareness Week-2024, schoolchildren met with senior government officials in every district and urged them to take decisive action against corruption in order to safeguard the next generation’s future.

The pupils of Bhubaneswar’s Unit 6 High School visited the Chief Minister on Sunday and expressed their gratitude for making anti-corruption efforts a top priority.

They presented Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi with an integrity card that read, “Say no to corruption to protect future generation,” and tied an integrity band with the words, “Satyanishta Ru Samruddhi,” written on it.

The students had previously demanded that prominent bureaucrats and police officers in Odisha, including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania, continue to spearhead the battle against corruption by tying these bands to them.

In a similar vein, schoolchildren around Odisha have tied bands and given Integrity Cards to district administrators, imploring them to take decisive action against corruption in order to improve the future of the next generation. The activity was a component of the students’ outreach to help raise awareness of the threat of corruption in public life.