School Bus launched by AM/NS India in Sundargarh district

Bhubaneswar : The CSR wing of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) under its project Padhega Bharat has provided a dedicated School Bus for the convenience of school going children in Sagasahi, Ghoraburhani and Kalmong in Sundargarh district. The students of Classes 1 to 8 will avail this School Bus facility for commuting to their school.

On 20th June, Sri Kuna Patro, President, Primary School Management Committee flagged off the School Bus in presence of Sri Ramkant Pradhan, Headmaster-Primary School, Kalmong, Sri Mohan Reddy, Operation In-charge, AM/NS India and Jitesh Rath- Lead-CSR, AM/NS India. Sri Patro highly appreciated the community development efforts of the company in the region.

AM/NS India has been continuously making efforts to bring change in the lives of community where it operates. Besides launching Beti-Padhao Scholarship for the girls, the company has set up a dispensary and provided Mobile Medical Unit and Advanced Life Support Ambulance for the villagers.