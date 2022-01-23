Scholarships to Meritorious Students by Dr Satyananda Panda Memorial Trust

17 students have received scholarship till now

Paradip : Meritorious students have been awarded scholarship by Dr Satyananda Panda Memorial Trust, on the occasion of fourth death anniversary of Dr panda at Janata Nodal School, established by him in his native village Jhimani under Kujang block of Jagatsighpur district.

Subrat Das, Gayatri Sutar, who have completed matriculation from Janata Nodal School and Ankita Behera, Annapurna Das, studying in Naryan Birabara Samant College in Jhimani were awarded scholarship in honour of the loving memory of Dr Panda, noted educationist, social worker and writer of Jagatsinghpur district.

Head Master of the school Janaki Ballabha Mohanty, former headmaster of the minor school Chandrakanta Das and other teachers of the school and lecturers Kishore Jena, Susama Mohapatra, B K Sethi and Subash Panda Narayan Birabar Samant College, established under the patronage of Dr Panda, awarded the students trophy and cheques after paying glowing tribute to the departed soul, the first PhD holder of the state in Anthropology to have done research on fishermen community of Odisha.

Besides staff of both the institutions, other dignitaries, members of the Trust Rabin Kar, Prakash Panda, other dignitaries were present on the occasion and paid homage to Dr Panda. Till date 17 economically meritorious students of the area have been given scholarships by the trust.

A life devoted to the cause of the society, Dr. Panda had given up his career as a faculty from Utkal University and established and mentored many educational institutes in and around his village, worked with the displaced land losers in the industrial belt of Paradip and was associated with many such organisations. A gifted scholar, he had edited more than 10 magazines, and written articles in many journals, news papers and produced two books. His last book History of Paradip depicting socio-anthropological life of the coastal region around the port city, was released after his demise in 2019 by the trust.