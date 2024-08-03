Scholarships to 1645 Children Released under CIL ASHIS Scheme

Coal India Limited, continuing its commitment to serve the community, launched a noble CSR initiative- CIL ASHIS (Ayushman Shiksha Sahayata) to provide scholarships to 1645 children who lost their parents to covid and were unable to continue their studies further. Coal India Ltd also released appointment letters to 424 beneficiaries under compassionate appointment, who had lost their family members while in service. These compassionate jobs would support the families in times of distress.

These Scholarships and Appointment letters were distributed to beneficiaries during an event held in the Supreme Court of India today. To commemorate the 75 years of the Supreme Court of India, a unique initiative of holding Lok Adalat to settle cases was taken by the Chief Justice of India during July 29-Aug 03, 2024. The programme was organised during the concluding ceremony of special Lok Adalat.

During the special programme dummy cheques were handed over to 25 children for scholarship and 10 compassionate appointment letters were given to female dependents by the Chief Justice of India, Dr Justice Dhananjay Y Chandrachud and guest of honour, Union Minister of State Law & Justice (Independent Charge), Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal. The programme was attended by Judges, officers from Registry, Sr Advocates and Court officials, Advocates, delegates from Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Law & Justice, Senior management of CIL and its subsidiary companies.

Under the CIL ASHIS scheme, scholarship worth Rs 45,000/- per child per year will be given to eligible children for a period of four years to enable them to complete their studies and realize their dreams. These children have been identified by different High Courts on the basis of available records. The contribution of Coal India Limited to serving the community was greatly appreciated during the event.