Scholarships for Minorities

New Delhi : The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme for the educational empowerment of minority students pursuing professional and technical courses at under-graduate and post-graduate levels in a Government or private institution, selected and notified in a transparent manner by the State Government/Union Territory Administration concerned. A selected student pursuing a course in any of the 85 Reputed Premier Institutes, covered under the scheme is eligible for reimbursement of full course fee as scholarship during an academic year. Minority students can also avail scholarship for professional education under the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Minority Affairs.
In addition Ministry of Minority Affairs also implements Padho Pardesh Scheme, Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) Scheme and Education Loan by National Minority Development and Finance Corporation(NMDFC). Under Padho Pardesh scheme, interest subsidy is provided to students of minority communities on educational loans for overseas higher studies. In MANF Fellowship in the form of financial assistance is given to students from minority communities, to pursue regular and full time research studies leading to award of M.Phil/Ph.D degree within India.
As of now, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for minorities is continuing as per the existing guidelines.
During the last three years, Rs. 1163.51 Crore has been allocated under Merit-cum-Means scholarship scheme and Rs. 1517.66 Crore has been allocated under Post-Matric Scholarship scheme.
The State/UT-wise details of number of scholarship sanctioned under Pre-Matric, Post Matric, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship and Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Schemes of the Ministry during the last three years are annexed
Annexure
|State/UT-wise details of Scholarship Sanctioned Under Pre-Matric, Post Matric, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship and Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Schemes during the last three years i.e. 2018-19 to 2020-21*
|S. No.
|States/UTs
|Number of Scholarship Sanctioned**
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|503541
|2
|Telangana
|545797
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7
|4
|Assam
|785310
|5
|Bihar
|826909
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|22576
|7
|Goa
|2630
|8
|Gujarat
|468516
|9
|Haryana
|41778
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|7190
|11
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1346483
|12
|Jharkhand
|192458
|13
|Karnataka
|1736186
|14
|Kerala
|2160475
|15
|Ladakh
|16250
|16
|Madhya Pradesh
|450830
|17
|Maharashtra
|2369230
|18
|Manipur
|123099
|19
|Meghalaya
|54920
|20
|Mizoram
|153414
|21
|Nagaland
|169217
|22
|Odisha
|52641
|23
|Punjab
|1487991
|24
|Rajasthan
|548423
|25
|Sikkim
|1516
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|1237697
|27
|Tripura
|16389
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|2608329
|29
|Uttarakhand
|88214
|30
|West Bengal
|1419702
|31
|Andaman & Nicobar
|3248
|32
|Chandigarh
|4901
|33
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu
|966
|34
|Delhi
|22501
|35
|Lakshadweep
|2
|36
|Puducherry
|11568
|Total
|1,94,80,904
* Provisional data (Sanction/Disbursement of scholarships continues in 2021-22).
** Includes the number sanctioned towards the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme.
Note: Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep do not avail the scholarships under the Pre-Matric, Post-Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes.
This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.