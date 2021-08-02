Scholarships for Minorities

New Delhi : The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme for the educational empowerment of minority students pursuing professional and technical courses at under-graduate and post-graduate levels in a Government or private institution, selected and notified in a transparent manner by the State Government/Union Territory Administration concerned. A selected student pursuing a course in any of the 85 Reputed Premier Institutes, covered under the scheme is eligible for reimbursement of full course fee as scholarship during an academic year. Minority students can also avail scholarship for professional education under the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Minority Affairs.

In addition Ministry of Minority Affairs also implements Padho Pardesh Scheme, Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) Scheme and Education Loan by National Minority Development and Finance Corporation(NMDFC). Under Padho Pardesh scheme, interest subsidy is provided to students of minority communities on educational loans for overseas higher studies. In MANF Fellowship in the form of financial assistance is given to students from minority communities, to pursue regular and full time research studies leading to award of M.Phil/Ph.D degree within India.

As of now, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for minorities is continuing as per the existing guidelines.

During the last three years, Rs. 1163.51 Crore has been allocated under Merit-cum-Means scholarship scheme and Rs. 1517.66 Crore has been allocated under Post-Matric Scholarship scheme.

The State/UT-wise details of number of scholarship sanctioned under Pre-Matric, Post Matric, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship and Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Schemes of the Ministry during the last three years are annexed

Annexure

State/UT-wise details of Scholarship Sanctioned Under Pre-Matric, Post Matric, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship and  Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Schemes during the last three years i.e. 2018-19 to 2020-21*
S. No. States/UTs Number of Scholarship Sanctioned**
1 Andhra Pradesh 503541
2 Telangana 545797
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7
4 Assam 785310
5 Bihar 826909
6 Chhattisgarh 22576
7 Goa 2630
8 Gujarat 468516
9 Haryana 41778
10 Himachal Pradesh 7190
11 Jammu & Kashmir 1346483
12 Jharkhand 192458
13 Karnataka 1736186
14 Kerala 2160475
15 Ladakh 16250
16 Madhya Pradesh 450830
17 Maharashtra 2369230
18 Manipur 123099
19 Meghalaya 54920
20 Mizoram 153414
21 Nagaland 169217
22 Odisha 52641
23 Punjab 1487991
24 Rajasthan 548423
25 Sikkim 1516
26 Tamil Nadu 1237697
27 Tripura 16389
28 Uttar Pradesh 2608329
29 Uttarakhand 88214
30 West Bengal 1419702
31 Andaman & Nicobar 3248
32 Chandigarh 4901
33 Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 966
34 Delhi 22501
35 Lakshadweep 2
36 Puducherry 11568
Total 1,94,80,904

 

* Provisional data (Sanction/Disbursement of scholarships continues in 2021-22).

** Includes the number sanctioned towards the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme.

Note: Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep do not avail the scholarships under the Pre-Matric, Post-Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs  Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

