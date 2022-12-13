Scholarship of Rs. 20000/- is provided for pursuing the degrees in Ph.D under the Scheme of Post Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students

Under the the Scheme of Post Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students, scholarship of Rs. 20000/- is provided for pursuing the degrees in Ph.D or any other subjects in the country. Institutes names are not provided by States/UTs i.e. implementing agency. Further, the scheme is being run for students studying in India only.

Further, Post Matric Scholarship to the Students belonging to SC for studies in India (PMS-SC) which is Centrally Sponsored Scheme implemented through State Governments/UT Administrations. For 2021-22, Rs. 3917.78 Cr has been released to 30,65,619 Scheduled Castes beneficiaries pursuing the degree/diploma courses in 78,307 institutions of India.

Under the scheme only those candidates who belong to OBCs/EBCs / DNTs so specified in relation to the States/UTs to which the applicant actually belongs, i.e. permanently settled and who have passed the Matriculation or Higher secondary or any higher examination of recognized University or Board of Secondary Education will be eligible.

Unemployed students whose parents/ guardians income from all sources does not exceeds Rs.2.50 lakh per annum will be entitled for the scholarship under the Scheme. The student should be an Indian National.

The eligibility criteria for availing the Post-Matric Scholarships to the Students belonging to SC for studies in India (PMS-SC) is as follows:

I. The student should be an Indian National.

II. Parents’/guardians’ income from all sources does not exceed Rs.2,50,000/- (Rupees Two lakh Fifty thousand only) during the last Financial Year.

This information was given by The Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pramita Bhoumik in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.