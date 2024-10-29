Schneider Electric partners with Noida International Airport for Building and Energy Management Solutions

Mumbai: Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and next-gen automation, has formed a strategic partnership with Noida International Airport to introduce building and energy management solutions. Through this collaboration, Schneider Electric will roll out complete building management solutions, comprising Electrical SCADA and Advanced Distribution Management System, aimed at significantly boosting the airport’s operational efficiency and sustainability.

Schneider Electric’s commitment to making airports sustainable involves providing innovative solutions to optimize energy efficiency, reduce operational costs and minimize environmental impact. This includes integrating renewable energy sources, implementing intelligent building management systems and deploying advanced automation and control technologies to enhance overall airport operations while reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Partnering with Noida International Airport, Schneider Electric will be offering its cutting-edge digital technologies and solutions that will facilitate the monitoring and control of MEP services at the airport. This encompasses the supervision of HVAC systems, including Air Handling Units, Treated Fresh Air units and Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems. Moreover, the scope of implementation extends to electrical systems covering Low Tension and High-Tension Panels, Sub Main Distribution Boards, and Multifunction Meters. The management of plumbing systems with a particular focus on pumps and water meters is also included.

Additionally, the integration of various airport sub-systems, such as Baggage Handling Systems and Passenger Boarding Bridges, will ensure a seamlessly effective and more productive operational environment.

These solutions and technologies will support Noida International Airport to achieve its sustainability goals by providing energy and KPI dashboards that monitor energy usage and analyse energy consumption characteristics.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President- Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, “Today’s airports are tasked with delivering exceptional services while minimizing their environmental impact presenting a significant challenge. At Schneider Electric, we are proud to collaborate with Noida International Airport, one of India’s largest airports to develop the robust airport infrastructure of tomorrow. Our cutting-edge solutions will guarantee uninterrupted power supply and facilitate comprehensive airport management, covering vital systems like Baggage Handling and HVAC. Furthermore, our energy performance dashboards will monitor live energy consumption and pinpoint opportunities for enhancing energy efficiency and lowering carbon emissions.”

Sharing his comments on the association, Mr. Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport said, “Schneider Electric’s position as a global leader in industrial technology means they bring world-class expertise to Noida International Airport. Their advanced building and energy management systems will be invaluable as we work together to ensure efficient and seamless operations at the airport.”

Commenting on Schneider Electric’s role in creating airports of the future, Mr. Udai Singh, Vice President, Power Systems, Schneider Electric India said, “At Schneider Electric, we are dedicated in building the airports of the future by integrating intelligent energy and building management solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability, and resilience. Our collaboration with Noida International Airport reflects our commitment towards Airports 4.0, where digital transformation and innovation converge to deliver seamless operations, enhanced passenger experiences, and reduced environmental impact. By deploying advanced systems such as Electrical SCADA, ADMS and BMS, we are ensuring that the airport operates at peak efficiency, ready to scale and evolve with future needs while minimizing its carbon footprint.”

Schneider Electric will support the airport with maintenance, upgrades, and scalability of the implemented solutions. These systems will operate over open protocols such as BACnet, Modbus, and API, ensuring seamless communication and interoperability.

Schneider Electric has been intricately engaged with Noida International Airport since the early design and conception stages to understand the requirements and help prepare the airport to handle a large influx of passengers whilst maintaining seamless service.