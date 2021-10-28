Schneider Electric and ASSOCHAM Bring Forth Industry Leaders to Deliberate on Bolstering Resilient Supply Chain Networks

Mumbai: Emphasizing the need for a Smart Supply Chain,Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and apex industry body ASSOCHAM (The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry in India), today brought industry leaders and ecosystem players together for a roundtable conference. Experts discussed the need for companies both large and small to adapt to the new normal and make their Supply Chain Processes ‘SMART’.

The impact of the pandemic on supply chains was strengthened by the wider adoption of digital tools and capabilities which helped organizations to sail through. Several crucial tech-driven trends have kept and will keep moving supply chain management in this decade of disruption. The government is bolstering the manufacturing and supply chain in India as the manufacturing sector has the potential to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2025. Digitisation and automation are critical for re-inventing the manufacturing sector

.

Javed Ahmad, Sr. Vice President, Global Supply Chain- India, Middle East, Africa, East Asia, Japan, Pacific & South America, Schneider Electric, in his keynote speech, said, “In order to give the country’s supply chain ecosystem an extra edge, the ‘Digital India’ initiative which aims at digitally integrating the nationwide supply chain ecosystem, is crucial. At Schneider Electric, we deploy our own technologies across our Global Supply Chain footprint of 300 Connected Factories and Distribution Centers, 100+ of which are ‘SMART’ Certified. We have sites in Asia, China and Europe designated as World Economic Forum advanced manufacturing ‘Lighthouses. The three major action factors for us are ensuring zero carbon to reduce emissions and de-risking operations, followed by circularity in both design and end of life processes to minimize resource utilization and conserving biodiversity without compromising on customer experience and quality.”

The event was also addressed by KP Sharma, Vice President, Customer Satisfaction & Quality, Global Supply Chain International region, Schneider Electric who shared new insights for creating an agile supply chain to meet customer needs.

Dr LovneeshChanana, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on IT/ITeS& Digital Commerce gave a welcome address on ‘how technology has kept supply chains operational during a crisis’. Sharing his perspective, Dr Chanana said, “We are moving to the age of intelligent enterprises. With digital consumers becoming a reality, the inter-woven disciplines of consumer experience and quality are being reshaped. From processes consuming data, we are moving to data defining the process. This calls for a paradigm shift in business and operational models with digital at the core.”

He added, “Sustainability is a key driver and technology can surely help in insights to bring visibility for improvements. Multi-stakeholder collaboration will be the way forward to ensure quality of and quality in the digital age.”

The event hosted an elite panel of speakers includingSenthil Kumar V, VP, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric, India,Ajay Gupta, AVP, Techno-Commercial, Adani Power, Jagadeesh Kunchey, VP, Supply Chain & Logistics, ITC, KVR Sarma, VP Supply Chain Management, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Tushar Chitra, VP Product Strategy & Marketing, Oracle, and Abhishek Singh, Senior Analytics Practice Leader, Group Data & Analytics Team, Aditya Birla Group.

P S Easwaran, Partner and Supply Chain Practice Leader, Deloitte, moderated the event.