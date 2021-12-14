Schindler India & Terna Public Charitable Trust Launches Oxygen generator plant in Terna Speciality Hospital & Research Centre

Mumbai : The sound of cash is going to excite even more as India’s leading carrier IndiGo and the country’s leading bank Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) launch its travel credit card – ‘Ka-ching’. The co-branded credit card was officially launched at the Delhi Airport by William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo and Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank in the presence of officials from both the organizations.

Designed for those who love to travel, Ka-ching empowers customers to spend anywhere and redeem rewards for free IndiGo air tickets. Launched under the 6E Rewards program, the Kotak IndiGo Ka-ching Credit Card comes in two variants — 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL, each providing exclusive benefits and unmatched rewards on domestic and international travel.

As a part of the welcome benefits, customers of the Kotak-IndiGo Ka-ching Credit Card will enjoy a complimentary air ticket worth up to Rs 3,000. Ka-ching will enable customers to accrue accelerated 6E Rewards on all spends that can be redeemed against the purchase of airline tickets anytime with no blackout dates. Furthermore, customers will have access to other special benefits on IndiGo, including discounted convenience fee, priority check-in, choice of seat and a complimentary meal, besides earning additional rewards on dining, shopping, transport, medical bill, utilities, fuel and other major categories.

Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “For us it has always been customer first and it has been our constant endeavour to provide the most attractive proposition that meets the aspirations and preferences of customers. With travel taking off in a big way, we have partnered with IndiGo to help our customers go places with Ka-ching. We have designed Kotak-Indigo Ka-ching to deliver a magical experience to our customers who love to travel. The Kotak-IndiGo Credit Card is a valuable addition to our growing portfolio of cards and will be the preferred card in our customer’s wallet.”

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to partner with Kotak Mahindra bank to launch our co-branded credit card Ka-ching to provide the customers a memorable and hassle-free experience when they fly IndiGo. It is a perfect partnership as KMBL’s huge base of customers will be able to avail benefits including IndiGo flight tickets and other services with 6E rewards accumulated on flight bookings, dining, entertainment and other spends. We strive to offer the best service to our customers every single day, as their satisfaction is at the heart of what we do. We have immense conviction in our partner KMBL, as both the brands believe in consistently enhancing engagement to deliver an outstanding customer experience.”