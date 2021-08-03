New Delhi : The quantity of API manufactured domestically is not readily available. However, the size of API and Intermediates market in India is estimated to be Rs. 96,000 crore in FY 2019-20. Further, as per data maintained by Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), the quantity and value of API imported and exported in FY 2020-21 is given below:

Quantity (In MT) Value (Rs. In crore) Imports 3,90,476 28529 Exports 3,24,331 32856

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is implementing the following three (03) schemes for promoting domestic manufacturing of APIs to ensure their sustainable domestic supply and make India AtmaNirbhar (self-reliant):

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates (DIs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) In India: The scheme provides for financial incentives to manufacturers selected under the scheme for manufacturing of 41 Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates (DIs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The incentives will be provided on incremental sales to selected participants for a period of 6 years. The total financial outlay of the scheme is Rs. 6,940 crore and the tenure of the scheme is from FY 2020-2021 to 2029-30.

Scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks: The scheme provides for grant-in-aid to three (03) Bulk Drug Parks for creation of Common Infrastructure Facilities (CIF) with a maximum limit of Rs.1000 crore per park or 70% of the project cost of CIF, whichever is less. In case of North Eastern States and Hilly States (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh) financial assistance would be 90% of the project cost. The total financial outlay of the Scheme is Rs. 3000 crore and the tenure of the Scheme is from FY 2020-21 to 2024-25.

Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Pharmaceuticals: The scheme provides for financial incentives to manufacturers selected under the scheme for manufacturing of Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates (DIs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) amongst other categories of formulations. The incentives will be provided on incremental sales to selected participants for a period of 6 years. The total financial outlay of the scheme is Rs. 15,000 crore and the tenure of the scheme is from FY 2020-2021 to 2028-29.

This information was given by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.