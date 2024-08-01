Scheme Offers Cashless Trauma Care for Road Accident Victims Under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

The Ministry has formulated a scheme and initiated implementation on pilot basis in Chandigarh and Assam to provide cashless treatment to victims of road accidents caused by use of motor vehicle, on any category of road, in collaboration with National Health Authority (NHA). Under this scheme, the eligible victims are administered Health Benefit Packages relating to trauma and polytrauma care at empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), up to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh for a maximum period of 7 days from date of accident.

The Ministry has formulated a scheme and initiated implementation on pilot basis in Chandigarh and Assam which is being administered under the aegis of the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, constituted under section 164B of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The sources of income and its utilization has been provided under the Central Motor Vehicles (Motor Vehicle Accident Fund) Rules, 2022.

NHA, under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, in coordination with local police, empanelled hospitals, State Health Agency, National Informatics Centre and General Insurance Council is responsible for implementation of the program.

The pilot program for cashless treatment to victims of road accidents caused by use of motor vehicle, launched in Chandigarh and Assam, extends support irrespective of the place of occurrence of the road accident, considering the mandate under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.