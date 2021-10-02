SCCI Board of Directors approves three-year strategic plan

Sharjah : The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has approved the Chamber’s strategy for the next three years.

The new strategy includes innovative plans that aim to achieve a paradigm shift in the SCCI’s performance, work system, services, and support for the business community.

The strategy focuses on a set of goals including; supporting the business sector and promoting its positive practices towards a sustainable economy, developing and diversifying the emirate’s exports, and managing the strategic partnerships to develop the system of foreign trade exchange and attract investment.

It also aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of economic studies to serve the interests of members and investors, develop a supportive environment for the growth and prosperity of entrepreneurship and SMEs, develop infrastructure projects and diversification of investment, and enhance the system of institutional excellence and optimal investment of the Chamber’s resources within a legislative environment that supports the business community.

This came during the 18th meeting of the SCCI Board of Directors, which was held at the Chamber’s headquarters. The meeting was headed by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, and was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Vice-President of the Chamber, Waleed Abdul Rahman Bu Khatir, SCCI Second Vice-Chairman, and members of the Board of Directors

Also attending were HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Member Services Sector, Director of the Sharjah Export Development Center (SEDC), and Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of the Support Services Sector.

“The SCCI embraces the strategic planning as a permanent work approach for it to foresee the future and develop its performance and services in order to effectively contribute to advancing the sustainable growth in Sharjah and diversifying its economy,” said Abdullah Sultan Al Owais.

Al-Owais stated that the SCCI’s major focus in the next three years is to support the business sectors (commercial, industrial, professional, agricultural and digital) by providing world-class services to enhance their competitiveness and achieve sustainable economic and social development, guided by a vision that aims to enhance the effectiveness business community in the context of a sustainable global competitive economy.

He underlined that the Chamber is committed to harnessing all capabilities to spur and support the private sector to keep pace with global changes in the business environment and help it innovate in its services and initiatives.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi highlighted a number of the SCCI’s significant milestones made during the current year, in addition to the feasibility studies that focused on some emerging economic sectors and the mechanism of work to organize and advance them.

Al-Awadi stressed that the SCCI will do its utmost to launch new and innovative initiatives and programs to stimulate the private sector to increase its efficiency and competitiveness, encourage male and female entrepreneurs to engage in economic business in all its categories, and actively participate in the UAE’s sustainable development process.

