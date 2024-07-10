SC Verdict: Divorced Muslim Women Entitled to Maintenance

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a divorced Muslim woman is entitled to maintenance from her former husband under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih, dismissed a petition in the Shah Bano case, where the man challenged the directive to pay interim maintenance to his divorced wife under Section 125 CrPC. The court asserted that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act 1986 does not override the secular law.