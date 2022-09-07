SC to hear interim plea to stop ECI to decide real Shiv Sena claim on Sep 27

The Supreme Court will hear the interim plea to stop the Election Commission of India to decide the real Shiv Sena claim on 27th of this month. The interim application moved by the Uddhav Thackeray group to restrain the Election Commission of India from deciding the claim raised by the Eknath Shinde group for recognition as the official Shiv Sena party. A five-judge Constitution Bench, comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice M R Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice P S Narsimha today heard a batch of petitions filed by members of both the groups.