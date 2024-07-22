SC Stays UP & Uttarakhand Govt Direction To Eateries On Kanwar Yatra Route To Display Owner Names

The Supreme Court stayed the directions issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments which asked the shop owners to display their names on the Kanwar Yatra route.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti heard the matter and asked state governments to file the responses by Friday. The bench, however, clarified that the eateries should display the type of food being served. Earlier, on the 18th of July, Muzaffarnagar’s Senior Superintendent of Police issued a directive requiring all eateries along the Kanwar route to display the owners’ names. This direction was extended statewide on July 19, 2024. The directive was rigorously enforced across all districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.