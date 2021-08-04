SC Commission constitutes three member probe panel to investigate fake caste certificates matter

Chandigarh: In view of the piling up complaints, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission today constituted three member probe panel to conduct instant investigation regarding the matter of fake caste certificates.







Disclosing this here today, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, Ms. Tejinder Kaur said that the rights of genuine persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes are being violated by some persons belonging to general category with taking advantage on the basis of fake certificates. She said that the Commission has recommended the matter for action to Director Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities Department but the department had not sent any action report. She apprised that many general category persons have obtained job opportunities reserved for Scheduled Castes on the basis of fake certificates.







Ms. Tejinder Kaur said that in view of the seriousness of the issue a three member probe panel has been constituted. The panel comprising Non-Official Members of the Commission Mr. Gian Chand, Mr. Prabh dyal and Ms. Paramjit Kaur. Apart from this the non-official member in charge of the district for which the complaint was received from, would also act as member of this panel. The panel will investigate the matter thoroughly and recommend action to the Punjab Government.

