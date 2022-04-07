SBM-U was launched with primary objectives of achieving 100% Open Defecation Free status by constructing Individual Household Latrines and Community/Public Toilets

New Delhi : The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) was launched on 2nd October, 2014 for a period up to 30.9.2021 in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the country, with the primary objectives of achieving 100% Open Defecation Free (ODF) status through construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) and Community/ Public Toilets (CT/PTs). These facilities are also extended under the SBM-U 2.0, which is the successor mission of SBM-U launched on 1st October, 2021.
Number of toilets constructed till date under SBM-U is as under:
|Construction of Toilets
|Type of toilet
|Mission Target
|Completed
|Individual Household Latrine
|58.99 lakh unit
|62.65 lakh unit
|Community & Public Toilet
|5.07 lakh seat
|6.21 lakh seat
Funds are released to the States/Union Territories (UTs) on receipt of complete and correct proposals confirming to guidelines of SBM-U and duly approved by the State High Powered Committee (SHPC). State/UT-wise details of funds allocated and released for construction of toilets (IHHL, CT/PTs, Aspirational Toilets and urinals) under SBM-U is at Annex.
SBM-U 2.0 was launched on October 1, 2021 to achieve “Garbage Free” status for all cities through 100 per cent source segregation, door-to-door collection of segregated waste and scientific processing and management of all fractions of waste, including its safe disposal in scientific landfills. The scheme envisages remediation of all legacy dumpsites by converting them into green zones.
Infrastructure has been developed for scientific treatment and management of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), which includes, Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), Waste-to-Compost (WtC) Plants, Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste processing plants, Bio-Mechanisation, Waste-to-Electricity (WtE) plants, etc.
Other steps taken by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for Solid Waste Management (SWM) includes financial assistance to States/UTs, technical protocols and standards, capacity building of ULBs, conducting Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns for behaviour change, annual sanitation survey of cities (Swachh Survekshan), Information Technology (IT) platforms like Swachhatam portal and Swachhata App, protocols like Star Rating protocol of Garbage Free Cities (GFC), protocols for ODF+ and ODF++ and Water+ protocol, etc.
As a result of all this, since inception of the SBM-U in October, 2014, the processing of MSW has improved from 18% in 2014 to more than 72% at present. Other waste management activities have also improved substantially, details of which are as under:
|Solid Waste Management (SWM)
|Waste management activity
|Practicing wards
|Total wards
|Percent
achievement
|100 % Door-to-door collection
|87,095
|89,650
|97.15 %
|100 % Source segregation
|79,504
|89,650
|88.68 %
|Processing of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)
|MSW generated per day
|MSW processed
|Percent achievement
|1,45,573 TPD
|1,05,102 TPD
|
Annexure
|Central Share funds allocated and released under SBM-U for construction of toilets (IHHL and CT/PT)
(in ₹ Crore)
|Sl. No.
|
State/UT
|Mission period allocation
|Funds released
|IHHL
|CT
|IHHL
|CT
|1
|A&N Islands
|0.43
|0.10
|0.06
|0.94
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|184.08
|27.95
|118.57
|89.49
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|13.40
|0.35
|13.23
|0.28
|4
|Assam
|81.95
|2.31
|81.95
|2.31
|5
|Bihar
|191.90
|45.27
|150.02
|35.21
|6
|Chandigarh
|2.45
|0.53
|2.82
|0.26
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|140.76
|34.40
|140.76
|39.00
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|1.20
|0.17
|0.64
|0.05
|9
|Daman & Diu
|0.29
|0.06
|0.29
|0.06
|10
|Delhi
|50.16
|5.15
|25.08
|5.15
|11
|Goa
|3.21
|0.48
|2.36
|0.38
|12
|Gujarat
|162.56
|32.22
|182.55
|14.38
|13
|Haryana
|56.67
|10.61
|32.96
|24.10
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|14.02
|0.90
|9.06
|5.10
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|71.84
|2.58
|45.36
|7.75
|16
|Ladakh
|30.789
|1.11
|19.44
|3.32
|17
|Jharkhand
|92.41
|21.08
|71.30
|4.16
|18
|Karnataka
|158.35
|44.31
|157.80
|41.03
|19
|Kerala
|70.62
|1.53
|31.67
|0.00
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|292.79
|65.42
|278.58
|76.39
|21
|Maharashtra
|359.90
|57.57
|338.61
|57.57
|22
|Manipur
|47.46
|0.28
|46.69
|0.28
|23
|Meghalaya
|5.82
|0.16
|4.87
|0.17
|24
|Mizoram
|18.08
|0.08
|18.35
|5.18
|25
|Nagaland
|26.59
|0.19
|24.19
|2.29
|26
|Odisha
|161.33
|33.82
|76.90
|31.85
|27
|Puducherry
|6.78
|1.57
|4.54
|1.11
|28
|Punjab
|78.66
|8.45
|41.00
|31.91
|29
|Rajasthan
|225.01
|35.73
|166.25
|41.18
|30
|Sikkim
|2.63
|0.06
|1.09
|1.79
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|184.02
|93.52
|209.84
|71.38
|32
|Telangana
|133.31
|20.24
|86.91
|17.20
|33
|Tripura
|68.65
|0.12
|23.85
|3.34
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|473.28
|80.03
|367.89
|172.70
|35
|Uttarakhand
|30.30
|1.59
|29.85
|11.99
|36
|West Bengal
|315.33
|24.82
|191.14
|8.27
This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.