SBI Life Insurance registers New Business Premium of Rs. 7,033 crores for the period ended on 30th June, 2024

SBI Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in the country registered a New Business Premium of Rs. 7,033 crores for the period ended on 30th June, 2024 vis-a-vis Rs. 6,207 crores for the period ended June 30, 2023. Regular premium has increased by 19% over the corresponding period ended on 30th June, 2023.

Establishing a clear focus on protection, SBI Life’s protection new business premium stood at Rs. 720 crores for the period ended June 30, 2024. Protection Individual new business premium stands at Rs. 150 crores for the period ended June 30, 2024. Individual New Business Premium stands at Rs. 4,749 crores with 17% growth over the corresponding period ended on 30th June, 2023.

SBI Life’s profit after tax stands at Rs. 520 crores for the period ended June 30, 2024.

The company’s solvency ratio continues to remain robust at 2.01 as on June 30, 2024 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

SBI Life’s AUM also continued to grow at 26% to Rs. 4,14,772 crores as on June 30, 2024 from Rs. 3,28,283 crores as on June 30, 2023, with the debt-equity mix of 62:38. Over 95% of the debt investments are in AAA and Sovereign instruments.

The company has a diversified distribution network of 3,27,038 trained insurance professionals and wide presence with 1,062 offices across the country, comprising of strong bancassurance channel, agency channel and others comprising of corporate agents, brokers, Point of sale persons (POS), insurance marketing firms, web aggregators and direct business.

Performance for the period ended June 30, 2024