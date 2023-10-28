SBI Life Insurance registers New Business Premium of Rs. 16,262 crores for the period ended on 30th September, 2023

SBI Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in the country registered a New Business Premium of Rs. 16,262 crores for the period ended on 30th September, 2023 vis-a-vis Rs 13,088 crores for the period ended September 30, 2022. Single premium has increased by 28% over the corresponding period ended on 30th September, 2022.

Establishing a clear focus on protection, SBI Life’s protection new business premium stood at Rs 1,996 crores for the period ended September 30, 2023 marking a growth of 25%. Protection Individual new business premium stands at Rs. 431 crores for the period ended September 30, 2023. Individual New Business Premium stands at Rs 10,165 crores with 20% growth over the corresponding period ended on 30th September, 2022.

SBI Life’s profit after tax stands at Rs 761 crores for the period ended September 30, 2023.

The company’s solvency ratio continues to remain robust at 2.12 as on September 30, 2023 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

SBI Life’s AUM also continued to grow at 22% to Rs 3,45,147 crores as on September 30, 2023 from ` 2,82,632 crores as on September 30, 2022, with the debt-equity mix of 68:32. Over 95% of the debt investments are in AAA and Sovereign instruments.

The company has a diversified distribution network of 305,320 trained insurance professionals and wide presence with 1,011 offices across the country, comprising of strong bancassurance channel, agency channel and others comprising of corporate agents, brokers, Point of sale persons (POS), insurance marketing firms, web aggregators and direct business.

Performance for the period ended September 30, 2023