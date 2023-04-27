SBI Life Insurance registers New Business Premium of ₹29,589 crores for the previous F.Y.

SBI Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in the country registered a New Business Premium of

₹29,589 crores for the year ended on 31 st March, 2023 vis-a-vis ₹25,457 crores for the year ended

March 31, 2022. Regular premium has increased by 17% over the corresponding year ended on 31 st

March, 2022.



Establishing a clear focus on protection, SBI Life’s protection new business premium stood at ₹3,636

crores for the year ended March 31, 2023 marking a growth of 19%. Protection Individual new business

premium registered a growth of 6% and stood at ₹996 crores for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Individual New Business Premium stands at ₹20,906 crores with 27% growth over the corresponding

year ended 31 st March, 2022.



SBI Life’s profit after tax stands at ₹1,721 crores for the year ended March 31, 2023.



The company’s solvency ratio continues to remain robust at 2.15 as on March 31, 2023 as against the

regulatory requirement of 1.50.



SBI Life’s AUM also continued to grow at 15% to ₹3,07,339 crores as on March 31, 2023 from ₹2,67,409

crores as on March 31, 2022, with the debt-equity mix of 71:29. Over 94% of the debt investments are in

AAA and Sovereign instruments.



The company has a diversified distribution network of 2,75,374 trained insurance professionals and wide

presence with 992 offices across the country, comprising of strong bancassurance channel, agency

channel and others comprising of corporate agents, brokers, Point of sale persons (POS), insurance

marketing firms, web aggregators and direct business.

Performance for the year ended March 31, 2023

 Private Market leadership in Individual NBP of ₹20,906 crores with 27% growth and market share of

24.3%.

 18% growth in APE to ₹16,815 crores.

 19% growth in Protection NBP to ₹3,636 crores.

 37% growth in Value of New Business (VoNB) to ₹5,067 crores.

 VoNB Margin increased by 420 bps to 30.1%.

 Operating Return on Embedded Value stands at 22.8%.

 14% growth in PAT to ₹1,721 crores.

 Robust solvency ratio of 2.15.

 Assets under Management stands at ₹3,07,339 crores.