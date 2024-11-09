SBI Life Insurance in collaboration with Mirchi kicks start it’s Regional Finale of the 14th edition of Spell Bee 2024 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 8th November 2024 – SBI Life Insurance, one of India’s most trusted life insurers, in collaboration with Mirchi, announced the commencement of the Regional Finales for its 14th edition of SBI Life Spell Bee 2024 – ‘Bee Spellbound’ in Bhubaneswar. The competition, which brings together the brightest young spellers from across the country, has now moved into its next phase where the champions from across regions will be identified and will progress to the national stage. The Bhubaneswar Regional Finale saw 44 students participating out of 2,251 students from across 10 schools from Bhubaneswar.

Aayush Arpit Sahoo, 15 years old from Times Scholar Gurukul, Bhubaneswar, studying in Class IX won the Bhubaneswar Regional Finale of SBI Life Spell Bee 2024 with his outstanding spelling ability and intellectual prowess. He will now be joining the Grand Finale, to be held in December’ 24, to compete with the rest of shortlisted participants from other cities.

Mr. Gouri Shankar Patnaik, Regional Manager – Bancassurance- Bhubaneswar region, SBI Life Insurance felicitated the finalists in presence of other respected dignitaries.

SBI Life continues to nurture future leaders through this unique initiative. In this year’s edition, over 2 lakh students from more than 500 schools across 30 cities will be participating, each one vying for the prestigious title of ‘Spellmaster of India 2024’. The competition is not just about spelling words correctly, but also about instilling life skills, building confidence, and fostering intellectual growth among young minds.

This phase of the competition will culminate with winners from the regional finales advancing to the Grand Finale, where the top 51 spellers from around the country will compete for the title on a nationally televised platform. The grand champion will win INR 1 lakh and a memorable trip to Disneyland Hong Kong.

Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, highlighted the brand’s commitment to nurturing young talents, stating, “At SBI Life, we believe in empowering India’s future leaders to pursue their dreams and aspirations. SBI Life Spell Bee 2024 competition exemplifies our commitment to providing a platform where young talent can shine and grow. It’s not just about spelling – it’s about shaping the future leaders and giving them the confidence to take on challenges, both academic and personal.”

He further added, “We recognize that these young children are not just participants in a competition, but future innovators and creators, who will drive the progress of our nation. We take immense pride in playing a role in their journey. This partnership reflects on our larger commitment to enabling individuals to fulfill their aspirations by nurturing a generation that will define India’s future success.”

SBI Life views words as tools for empowerment; enabling young minds to succeed in the competition and to take steps toward their broader life goals. Through this competition, SBI Life continues to live by its brand purpose of empowering individuals to pursue their aspirations, offering the youth of India a stage where they can express themselves, develop vital skills, and discover their potential.