SBI Life Celebrates Children’s Day with WOSCA Foundation: Empowering Young Minds through Quality Education and Unveiling a Heartwarming Digital Video

India, November 15, 2024: In a meaningful celebration of Children’s Day, SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, released an inspiring digital video- ‘Lippi ki Duniya’, highlighting the essence of youth, dreams, and the transformative power of education. In collaboration with the Women’s Organization for Socio-Cultural Awareness (WOSCA) NGO in Keonjhar, Odisha, the company continues its commitment to empower young minds by supporting their education and nurturing their potential. Aligning with the brand’s philosophy of ‘Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye,’ the digital video reinforces SBI Life’s commitment to liberating the young minds by providing quality education and empowering them to purse their aspirations.

The new digital video highlights the aspirational journey of a young child called Lippi and her unwavering determination to chase her dreams. The video follows a 12-year-old Lippy from Keonjhar, offering a touching glimpse into her daily life through her own eyes. We see her deep admiration for her parents, who work tirelessly at a construction site while ensuring that she receives quality education and appropriate learning levels to mainstream her into reputed elementary schools. Despite their challenging circumstances, they remain committed to her schooling, believing it to be the foundation of her future success. The narrative takes a heartwarming turn when Lippy, inspired by her learning at school, creates something special i.e. a mini fan to help ease her parents’ long work hours. SBI Life’s message, portrayed through Lippy’s journey, underscores how education and family bonds help overcome life’s challenges, aligning with the brand’s commitment to championing aspirations. The digital video is designed to inspire and motivate children, adults alike to invest in the power of education.

Click on the link to view the digital video- https://youtu.be/qNo5liPiLYs

Speaking on the unveiling of the digital video, this Children’s Day, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications, and CSR at SBI Life, shared, “This Children’s Day, we celebrate the dreams and resilience of young minds across the nation, reaffirming our commitment to fostering an environment where every child has the opportunity to flourish and is empowered to pursue a brighter tomorrow. With the digital video – ‘Lippy Ki Duniya’, we aim to spotlight the beauty of everyday moments that inspire young dreams and the essential role that family support plays in nurturing those dreams. This campaign resonates deeply with our brand purpose of empowering individuals to pursue their aspirations by creating brighter futures for themselves and their loved ones. By highlighting Lippy’s story, we hope to inspire communities at large, to recognize the transformative power of education, compassion, and self-belief.”

He further added, “Our collaboration with WOSCA NGO in Keonjhar reflects our commitment to empowering young minds in underserved areas, providing them with the foundation to overcome challenges and pursue their aspirations. Through initiatives like these, SBI Life strives to help children and families realize their potential, reinforcing our belief that true freedom lies in enabling ourselves while caring for those around us.”

Ms. Dharitri Rout, Secretary, WOSCA, shared, “WOSCA, since 2000, has been dedicated to child rights and providing quality education to the underprivileged. The collaboration with SBI Life since 2022 has been a beacon of hope for these families. Their support has brought quality education within reach of rural, deprived kids, offering a ray of hope for a brighter future. This transformative partnership has uplifted lives and instilled new aspirations in these families”

As part of this commitment, SBI Life’s partnership with WOSCA provides a foundation of hope for over 100 children through the Star Academy Learning Centre in Keonjhar—a region abundant in natural beauty yet facing significant educational and economic challenges. This initiative offers quality education, nutritious meals, and emotional support, empowering children to excel in their studies and reach for their dreams. Together, SBI Life and WOSCA aim to bridge educational gaps and create a nurturing environment where young minds can thrive.