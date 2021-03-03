SBI Launches 2nd Edition of YONO Super Saving Days

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender has announced the launch of the 2nd edition of its unique shopping carnival – ‘YONO Super Saving Days’. Commencing on the 4th of March, the four days shopping extravaganza is concluding on the 7th. The carnival is all set to offer an exclusive range of discounts and cashback to the users of SBI’s banking and lifestyle platform, YONO.

YONO Super Saving Days have been brought back for the 2nd month in a row, seeing an overwhelming response from YONO users and merchant partners. There has been a significant jump in traction and increase in the transaction volumes during the 1st edition held on 4th to 7th Feb 2021.

The 2nd edition is slated to go live from 4th to 7th March 2021, consists of best-in-class offers in the leading categories including Travel, Hospitality, Health, Apparels & Online shopping. To offer an ultimate shopping delight to its over 36 million users during this shopping festival, YONO has partnered with some of the top merchants including Amazon, Apollo 24I7, EaseMyTrip, OYO, Vedantu and Raymond. In the March 2021 Edition of YONO Super Saving Days, customers can avail of upto 50% off on hotel booking, flight booking, Apparels, Health Categories, Extra 7.5% unlimited cashback on Amazon.