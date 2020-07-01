SBI General Insurance unveils new brand identity with redesigned logo and tagline

Mumbai: SBI General Insurance (SBIG) today announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity with redesigned logo and the tagline ‘Suraksha aurBharosadono’. Digitization has been always at core at SBIG, hence, at this stage the company has amalgamated focus and strategy in the new brand identity, with a swipe-able and fresh-looking logo.

The new purple colour logo conveys SBIG’s future readiness with services to its customers consisting traditionalists and modernists across India. The traditionalist customers are those who value trust, loyalty, value for money and integrity, whereas modernist look for flexibility and future readiness.Purple colour denotes youthfulness, wisdom and devotion.

Shri Dinesh Kumar Khara, Managing Director Global Banking & Subsidiaries, State Bank of India said, “SBI has always strived to ensure that our business is more than just banking as we touch the lives of people across India in many ways. Our commitment to nation building is complete and comprehensive.

With the new brand identity, we are delighted that SBI General is reinventing, and while contributing in insuring the nation, it is taking forward our legacy of trust. We are sure with enhanced digital capabilities, it is better positioned to serve its patrons and continue to provide positive and better customer experience.”

Pushan Mahapatra, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance said, “We take pride in having the parentage of SBI, and indeed, it is our privilege to carry forward the strong legacy of trust and security.

The insurance category in India is riddled with fear and insecurity. To address this well and live up to our brand that resonates with “trust”, we have derived the tagline – Security and Trust, both which in Hindi reads as – Suraksha and Bharosa, Dono.”

He added, “We are honoured with the faith that our customers have shown in us. With our new logo, we reinstate and reassure them that we are ready to serve their growing needs of services with new-age processes and services.”

In a decade long journey, SBIG has crossed multiple milestones like fastest company to cross Gross Written Premium of Rs.1000 crores in its 4th year, top private insurer to enter the industry post de-tariffication in Jan 2007, broke even and reported profits consistently since FY18, and from 17 branches in 2011. Over a decade, SBI General has been increasing its reach with 120+ branches & 253 locations pan-India. Its strong distribution partners add up to its reach to every nook and corner of India, with SBI’s over 22000 branch network, other financial and digital partners.

While having the strong foundation of these milestones, with new identity, SBI General Insurance has taken next step in the journey to become the first choice for every Indian’s general insurance needs.

