SBI General Insurance supports the COVID-19 Vaccination drive by covering cost for low-income beneficiaries

Hyderabad: SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, extends their support to the COVID-19 vaccination drive, under their CSR initiative. Through this program, SBI General will cover the cost of two shots of COVID-19 vaccination, for low-income groups in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Starting today, this initiative will provide free COVID-19 Vaccination to more than 37,000 beneficiaries covering senior citizens and people with co-morbidities in select locations viz Usmanabad, Raigad, Palghar, Jalgoan, Latur, Ahmednagar, subdistrict of Yavatmal and Chandrapur, outskirts of Mumbai, outskirts of Pune, outskirts of Nagpur, in Maharashtra and Amaravati (Vijayawada belt) in Andhra Pradesh.

PC Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, “At SBI General Insurance, we are driven with the mission to serve the most vulnerable communities and people at risk with sustainable interventions that can help in transforming their lives. Aligned with this mission, in our small way, we are trying to support Government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive by reaching out to the underprivileged section of society and provide them with two shots of free vaccinations at private hospitals. This is also aimed to accelerate the vaccination drive to the needy population as soon as possible, which shall further help in restraining the spread of Coronavirus.”

This initiative intends to further enable the unprivileged population to optimally benefit from this vaccination drive.

Thus, keeping in mind the seriousness of the pandemic and with an objective to increase the number of people getting Covid-19 vaccination, especially in Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh, SBI General Insurance is one of the first corporates to extend such kind of support to the community, especially during this hour of dire need.